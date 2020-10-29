Earnings results for Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Cardtronics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardtronics has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Cardtronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cardtronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.97%. The high price target for CATM is $48.00 and the low price target for CATM is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cardtronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.60, Cardtronics has a forecasted upside of 123.0% from its current price of $17.76. Cardtronics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics does not currently pay a dividend. Cardtronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

In the past three months, Cardtronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.80% of the stock of Cardtronics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM



Earnings for Cardtronics are expected to grow by 122.22% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Cardtronics is 21.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Cardtronics is 21.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. Cardtronics has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

