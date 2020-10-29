Earnings results for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

CareDx last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm earned $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. CareDx has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. CareDx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CareDx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.38%. The high price target for CDNA is $66.00 and the low price target for CDNA is $35.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CareDx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.14, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.86, CareDx has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $50.64. CareDx has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx does not currently pay a dividend. CareDx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

In the past three months, CareDx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,918,964.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of CareDx is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA



Earnings for CareDx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of CareDx is -115.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CareDx is -115.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CareDx has a P/B Ratio of 21.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

