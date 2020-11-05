Earnings results for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

CarGurus last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The business earned $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8. CarGurus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarGurus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.02%. The high price target for CARG is $35.00 and the low price target for CARG is $25.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CarGurus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, CarGurus has a forecasted upside of 39.0% from its current price of $21.58. CarGurus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

CarGurus does not currently pay a dividend. CarGurus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CarGurus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,319,651.00 in company stock. Only 24.43% of the stock of CarGurus is held by insiders. 79.73% of the stock of CarGurus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CarGurus are expected to grow by 63.64% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of CarGurus is 56.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of CarGurus is 56.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 42.35. CarGurus has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CarGurus has a P/B Ratio of 9.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

