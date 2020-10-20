Earnings results for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.42.

Carlisle Companies last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998 million. Carlisle Companies has generated $8.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Carlisle Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carlisle Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $157.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.83%. The high price target for CSL is $191.00 and the low price target for CSL is $140.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carlisle Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $157.86, Carlisle Companies has a forecasted upside of 25.8% from its current price of $125.45. Carlisle Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carlisle Companies has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of Carlisle Companies is 25.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carlisle Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.81% next year. This indicates that Carlisle Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

In the past three months, Carlisle Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Carlisle Companies is held by insiders. 88.73% of the stock of Carlisle Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL



Earnings for Carlisle Companies are expected to grow by 22.11% in the coming year, from $5.97 to $7.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Carlisle Companies is 18.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Carlisle Companies is 18.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 23.15. Carlisle Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Carlisle Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

