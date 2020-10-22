Earnings results for Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Carpenter Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carpenter Technology has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year. Carpenter Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carpenter Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.86%. The high price target for CRS is $30.00 and the low price target for CRS is $27.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

According to analysts' consensus price target of $28.50, Carpenter Technology has a forecasted upside of 66.9% from its current price of $17.08. Carpenter Technology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Carpenter Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Carpenter Technology is 36.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carpenter Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.14% next year. This indicates that Carpenter Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

In the past three months, Carpenter Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Carpenter Technology is held by insiders. 86.55% of the stock of Carpenter Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS



Earnings for Carpenter Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.25) to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Carpenter Technology is -1,708,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Carpenter Technology is -1,708,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carpenter Technology has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

