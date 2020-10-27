Earnings results for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Carriage Services last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 million. Carriage Services has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.1. Carriage Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carriage Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.79%. The high price target for CSV is $30.00 and the low price target for CSV is $30.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carriage Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Carriage Services has a forecasted upside of 24.8% from its current price of $24.04. Carriage Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carriage Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Carriage Services is 29.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carriage Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.67% next year. This indicates that Carriage Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

In the past three months, Carriage Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $52,225.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of Carriage Services is held by insiders. 73.10% of the stock of Carriage Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV



Earnings for Carriage Services are expected to grow by 35.48% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $2.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Carriage Services is 80.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Carriage Services is 80.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.34. Carriage Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Carriage Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

