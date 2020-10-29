Earnings results for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48.

Carrier Global last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Carrier Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carrier Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carrier Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.41%. The high price target for CARR is $45.00 and the low price target for CARR is $15.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carrier Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.50, Carrier Global has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $33.30. Carrier Global has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carrier Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Carrier Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.50% next year. This indicates that Carrier Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

In the past three months, Carrier Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 83.39% of the stock of Carrier Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR



Earnings for Carrier Global are expected to grow by 16.11% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.73 per share. Carrier Global has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

