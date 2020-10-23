Earnings results for Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.87.

Carter’s last released its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter’s has generated $6.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Carter’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carter’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.58%. The high price target for CRI is $105.00 and the low price target for CRI is $74.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carter’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.13, Carter’s has a forecasted upside of 9.6% from its current price of $86.81. Carter’s has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s does not currently pay a dividend. Carter’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

In the past three months, Carter’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Carter’s is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI



Earnings for Carter’s are expected to grow by 51.60% in the coming year, from $4.38 to $6.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 34.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 34.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.11. Carter’s has a PEG Ratio of 15.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Carter’s has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here