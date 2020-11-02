Earnings results for Carvana (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Capital Product Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Capital Product Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capital Product Partners

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capital Product Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.34%. The high price target for CPLP is $15.50 and the low price target for CPLP is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capital Product Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.67, Capital Product Partners has a forecasted upside of 44.3% from its current price of $7.39. Capital Product Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.41%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Capital Product Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Capital Product Partners is 48.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capital Product Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.32% next year. This indicates that Capital Product Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital Product Partners

In the past three months, Capital Product Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Capital Product Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital Product Partners



Earnings for Capital Product Partners are expected to remain at $1.58 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Capital Product Partners is 5.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Capital Product Partners is 5.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 16.36. Capital Product Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.34. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

