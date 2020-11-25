Earnings results for Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Dividend Strength: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Carver Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

In the past three months, Carver Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Carver Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 11.09% of the stock of Carver Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV



Carver Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

