Earnings results for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

OneSpan last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpan has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.7. OneSpan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. OneSpan will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Casa Systems (NASDAQ:OSPN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneSpan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.24%. The high price target for OSPN is $29.00 and the low price target for OSPN is $29.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OneSpan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, OneSpan has a forecasted upside of 32.2% from its current price of $21.93. OneSpan has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan does not currently pay a dividend. OneSpan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:OSPN)

In the past three months, OneSpan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,608,016.00 in company stock. Only 19.30% of the stock of OneSpan is held by insiders. 77.09% of the stock of OneSpan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:OSPN



Earnings for OneSpan are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.58 per share. The P/E ratio of OneSpan is 57.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of OneSpan is 57.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. OneSpan has a PEG Ratio of 8.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OneSpan has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

