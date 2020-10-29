Earnings results for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Casella Waste Systems last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. Its revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.3. Casella Waste Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Casella Waste Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.71%. The high price target for CWST is $73.00 and the low price target for CWST is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Casella Waste Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.20, Casella Waste Systems has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $55.68. Casella Waste Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Casella Waste Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

In the past three months, Casella Waste Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,247,726.00 in company stock. Only 7.71% of the stock of Casella Waste Systems is held by insiders. 93.59% of the stock of Casella Waste Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST



Earnings for Casella Waste Systems are expected to grow by 41.54% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Casella Waste Systems is 77.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Casella Waste Systems is 77.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.06. Casella Waste Systems has a P/B Ratio of 21.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

