Earnings results for Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Cass Information Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Cass Information Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Cass Information Systems.

Dividend Strength: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems pays a meaningful dividend of 2.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cass Information Systems has been increasing its dividend for 12 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

In the past three months, Cass Information Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $183,197.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Cass Information Systems is held by insiders. 63.00% of the stock of Cass Information Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS



The P/E ratio of Cass Information Systems is 22.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Cass Information Systems is 22.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Cass Information Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

