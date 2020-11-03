Earnings results for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Catalent last issued its earnings data on August 31st, 2020. The reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Catalent has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.8. Catalent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Catalent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.28%. The high price target for CTLT is $110.00 and the low price target for CTLT is $75.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Catalent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.75, Catalent has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $88.53. Catalent has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent does not currently pay a dividend. Catalent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

In the past three months, Catalent insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,142,719.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Catalent is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT



Earnings for Catalent are expected to grow by 16.89% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Catalent is 79.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Catalent is 79.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.70. Catalent has a PEG Ratio of 2.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Catalent has a P/B Ratio of 4.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

