Earnings results for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. CatchMark Timber Trust has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year. CatchMark Timber Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CatchMark Timber Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.97%. The high price target for CTT is $12.00 and the low price target for CTT is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CatchMark Timber Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

In the past three months, CatchMark Timber Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of CatchMark Timber Trust is held by insiders. 82.72% of the stock of CatchMark Timber Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT



Earnings for CatchMark Timber Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of CatchMark Timber Trust is -9.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CatchMark Timber Trust is -9.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

