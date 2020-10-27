Earnings results for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.66.

Caterpillar last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company earned $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Caterpillar has generated $11.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Caterpillar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Caterpillar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.40%. The high price target for CAT is $220.00 and the low price target for CAT is $80.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Caterpillar has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.22, Caterpillar has a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of $163.20. Caterpillar has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar pays a meaningful dividend of 2.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Caterpillar does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Caterpillar is 37.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Caterpillar will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.46% next year. This indicates that Caterpillar will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

In the past three months, Caterpillar insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $231,525.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Caterpillar is held by insiders. 66.19% of the stock of Caterpillar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT



Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 37.09% in the coming year, from $5.23 to $7.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 21.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 21.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Caterpillar has a PEG Ratio of 2.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Caterpillar has a P/B Ratio of 6.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here