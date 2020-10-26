Earnings results for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.14.

Cavco Industries last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries has generated $8.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Cavco Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cavco Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $206.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.51%. The high price target for CVCO is $218.00 and the low price target for CVCO is $195.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cavco Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $206.50, Cavco Industries has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $178.77. Cavco Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Cavco Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

In the past three months, Cavco Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.61% of the stock of Cavco Industries is held by insiders. 90.52% of the stock of Cavco Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO



Earnings for Cavco Industries are expected to grow by 11.03% in the coming year, from $6.71 to $7.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Cavco Industries is 23.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Cavco Industries is 23.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.78. Cavco Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here