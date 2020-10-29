Earnings results for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.14.

Cavco Industries last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries has generated $8.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Cavco Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cavco Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $206.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.11%. The high price target for CVCO is $218.00 and the low price target for CVCO is $195.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cavco Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $206.50, Cavco Industries has a forecasted upside of 18.1% from its current price of $174.83. Cavco Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Cavco Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

In the past three months, Cavco Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.61% of the stock of Cavco Industries is held by insiders. 90.52% of the stock of Cavco Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO



Earnings for Cavco Industries are expected to grow by 11.03% in the coming year, from $6.71 to $7.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Cavco Industries is 23.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Cavco Industries is 23.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. Cavco Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here