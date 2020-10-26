Earnings results for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

CB Financial Services last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business earned $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 million. CB Financial Services has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. CB Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.00%. The high price target for CBFV is $27.00 and the low price target for CBFV is $27.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CB Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, CB Financial Services has a forecasted upside of 31.0% from its current price of $20.61. CB Financial Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.66%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CB Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CB Financial Services is 40.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, CB Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.00% in the coming year. This indicates that CB Financial Services may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

In the past three months, CB Financial Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $721,489.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of CB Financial Services is held by insiders. Only 29.16% of the stock of CB Financial Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV



Earnings for CB Financial Services are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of CB Financial Services is 9.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of CB Financial Services is 9.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. CB Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

