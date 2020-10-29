Earnings results for CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

CBIZ last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company earned $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. CBIZ has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. CBIZ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CBIZ in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for CBIZ.

Dividend Strength: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ does not currently pay a dividend. CBIZ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

In the past three months, CBIZ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,333,475.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of CBIZ is held by insiders. 89.08% of the stock of CBIZ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ



Earnings for CBIZ are expected to grow by 17.56% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of CBIZ is 16.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of CBIZ is 16.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. CBIZ has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

