Earnings results for CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Dividend Strength: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. CBM Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

In the past three months, CBM Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.04% of the stock of CBM Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 14.15% of the stock of CBM Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB



The P/E ratio of CBM Bancorp is 152.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.69. The P/E ratio of CBM Bancorp is 152.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.23. CBM Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here