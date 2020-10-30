Earnings results for Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Cboe Global Markets last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $296.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.38 million. Cboe Global Markets has generated $4.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0.

Analyst Opinion on Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cboe Global Markets in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.39%. The high price target for CBOE is $105.00 and the low price target for CBOE is $100.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cboe Global Markets does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cboe Global Markets is 35.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cboe Global Markets will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.01% next year. This indicates that Cboe Global Markets will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

In the past three months, Cboe Global Markets insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Cboe Global Markets is held by insiders. 80.16% of the stock of Cboe Global Markets is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE



Earnings for Cboe Global Markets are expected to decrease by -4.26% in the coming year, from $5.16 to $4.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Cboe Global Markets is 19.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Cboe Global Markets is 19.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. Cboe Global Markets has a PEG Ratio of 5.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cboe Global Markets has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

