Earnings results for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

CBRE Group last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. CBRE Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CBRE Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.08%. The high price target for CBRE is $62.00 and the low price target for CBRE is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CBRE Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.67, CBRE Group has a forecasted upside of 13.1% from its current price of $43.92. CBRE Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group does not currently pay a dividend. CBRE Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

In the past three months, CBRE Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $678,731.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of CBRE Group is held by insiders. 94.41% of the stock of CBRE Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE



Earnings for CBRE Group are expected to grow by 36.12% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of CBRE Group is 13.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of CBRE Group is 13.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. CBRE Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CBRE Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

