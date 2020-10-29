Earnings results for CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

CBTX last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CBTX has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. CBTX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CBTX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.17%. The high price target for CBTX is $22.00 and the low price target for CBTX is $22.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CBTX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, CBTX has a forecasted upside of 14.2% from its current price of $19.27. CBTX has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CBTX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CBTX is 19.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CBTX will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.61% next year. This indicates that CBTX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

In the past three months, CBTX insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $116,780.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 30.07% of the stock of CBTX is held by insiders. Only 30.55% of the stock of CBTX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX



Earnings for CBTX are expected to grow by 30.77% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of CBTX is 13.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of CBTX is 13.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. CBTX has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

