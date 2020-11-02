Earnings results for CDW (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.0. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CDW (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Dividend Strength: CDW (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CDW (NASDAQ:PMBC)

In the past three months, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp insiders have bought 5,658.85% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,023,750.00 in company stock and sold $17,777.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is held by insiders. 72.96% of the stock of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CDW (NASDAQ:PMBC



The P/E ratio of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is 53.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is 53.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

