Earnings results for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

CECO Environmental last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. CECO Environmental has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. CECO Environmental has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CECO Environmental in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.53%. The high price target for CECE is $10.00 and the low price target for CECE is $9.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CECO Environmental has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, CECO Environmental has a forecasted upside of 40.5% from its current price of $6.76. CECO Environmental has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental does not currently pay a dividend. CECO Environmental does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

In the past three months, CECO Environmental insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $259,770.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 13.30% of the stock of CECO Environmental is held by insiders. 70.09% of the stock of CECO Environmental is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE



Earnings for CECO Environmental are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of CECO Environmental is 14.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of CECO Environmental is 14.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.92. CECO Environmental has a PEG Ratio of 0.85. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CECO Environmental has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

