Earnings results for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.34.

Cedar Fair last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cedar Fair has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year. Cedar Fair has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.35%. The high price target for FUN is $38.00 and the low price target for FUN is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair does not currently pay a dividend. Cedar Fair does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

In the past three months, Cedar Fair insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Cedar Fair is held by insiders. 46.85% of the stock of Cedar Fair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN



Earnings for Cedar Fair are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.47) to ($2.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Cedar Fair is -9.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

