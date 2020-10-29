Earnings results for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Cedar Realty Trust last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Cedar Realty Trust has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Cedar Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cedar Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.53%. The high price target for CDR is $2.00 and the low price target for CDR is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cedar Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Cedar Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 110.5% from its current price of $0.95. Cedar Realty Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Cedar Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cedar Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cedar Realty Trust is 8.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cedar Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.26% next year. This indicates that Cedar Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Cedar Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.69% of the stock of Cedar Realty Trust is held by insiders. 63.36% of the stock of Cedar Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cedar Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -4.88% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Cedar Realty Trust is -3.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cedar Realty Trust is -3.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cedar Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.24. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

