Earnings results for Celestica (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

LCI Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company earned $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. LCI Industries has generated $5.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. LCI Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Celestica (NYSE:LCII)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LCI Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.89%. The high price target for LCII is $140.00 and the low price target for LCII is $86.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LCI Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.83, LCI Industries has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $109.66. LCI Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celestica (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LCI Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of LCI Industries is 51.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LCI Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.86% next year. This indicates that LCI Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Celestica (NYSE:LCII)

In the past three months, LCI Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,028,148.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by insiders. 93.78% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celestica (NYSE:LCII



Earnings for LCI Industries are expected to grow by 28.45% in the coming year, from $6.01 to $7.72 per share. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 26.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 26.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 39.43. LCI Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

