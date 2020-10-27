Earnings results for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Celestica last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year. Celestica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celestica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.38%. The high price target for CLS is $11.40 and the low price target for CLS is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Celestica has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.55, Celestica has a forecasted upside of 28.4% from its current price of $6.66. Celestica has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica does not currently pay a dividend. Celestica does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

In the past three months, Celestica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Celestica is held by insiders. 59.55% of the stock of Celestica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celestica (NYSE:CLS



Earnings for Celestica are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Celestica is -332.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Celestica is -332.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Celestica has a PEG Ratio of 0.36. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Celestica has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

