Earnings results for Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Cellcom Israel last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 17th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cellcom Israel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cellcom Israel in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Cellcom Israel.

Dividend Strength: Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel does not currently pay a dividend. Cellcom Israel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

In the past three months, Cellcom Israel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Cellcom Israel is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL



The P/E ratio of Cellcom Israel is -16.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cellcom Israel is -16.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cellcom Israel has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

