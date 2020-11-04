Earnings results for Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.82.

Cellular Biomedicine Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Cellular Biomedicine Group has generated ($2.63) earnings per share over the last year. Cellular Biomedicine Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cellular Biomedicine Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.44%. The high price target for CBMG is $19.00 and the low price target for CBMG is $19.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group does not currently pay a dividend. Cellular Biomedicine Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG)

In the past three months, Cellular Biomedicine Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Cellular Biomedicine Group is held by insiders. Only 17.95% of the stock of Cellular Biomedicine Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG



The P/E ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group is -6.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group is -6.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

