Earnings results for Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Cementos Pacasmayo last posted its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. The company earned $33.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Cementos Pacasmayo has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.0. Cementos Pacasmayo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cementos Pacasmayo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.39%. The high price target for CPAC is $8.50 and the low price target for CPAC is $8.50. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Cementos Pacasmayo has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Cementos Pacasmayo has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $7.70. Cementos Pacasmayo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cementos Pacasmayo does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cementos Pacasmayo is 106.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Cementos Pacasmayo will have a dividend payout ratio of 700.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Cementos Pacasmayo may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC)

In the past three months, Cementos Pacasmayo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Cementos Pacasmayo is held by insiders. Only 0.33% of the stock of Cementos Pacasmayo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC



Earnings for Cementos Pacasmayo are expected to grow by 250.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Cementos Pacasmayo is 70.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Cementos Pacasmayo is 70.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.78. Cementos Pacasmayo has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

