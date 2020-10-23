Earnings results for Cemex SAB de CV (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Community Bankers Trust last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Community Bankers Trust has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Community Bankers Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cemex SAB de CV (NASDAQ:ESXB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Bankers Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.48%. The high price target for ESXB is $10.00 and the low price target for ESXB is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Community Bankers Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Community Bankers Trust has a forecasted upside of 90.5% from its current price of $5.25. Community Bankers Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cemex SAB de CV (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend yield of 0.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Bankers Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Bankers Trust is 18.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Cemex SAB de CV (NASDAQ:ESXB)

In the past three months, Community Bankers Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,848.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Cemex SAB de CV (NASDAQ:ESXB



The P/E ratio of Community Bankers Trust is 8.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Community Bankers Trust is 8.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24.

More latest stories: here