Earnings results for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Cemex SAB de CV last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Cemex SAB de CV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cemex SAB de CV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.73%. The high price target for CX is $6.00 and the low price target for CX is $2.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cemex SAB de CV has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.95, Cemex SAB de CV has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $4.23. Cemex SAB de CV has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Cemex SAB de CV has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cemex SAB de CV does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cemex SAB de CV is 83.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cemex SAB de CV will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.00% next year. This indicates that Cemex SAB de CV will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

In the past three months, Cemex SAB de CV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Cemex SAB de CV is held by insiders. 36.84% of the stock of Cemex SAB de CV is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX



Earnings for Cemex SAB de CV are expected to grow by 92.31% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Cemex SAB de CV is -140.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cemex SAB de CV is -140.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cemex SAB de CV has a PEG Ratio of 0.97. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Cemex SAB de CV has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

