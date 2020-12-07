Earnings results for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS is estimated to report earnings on 12/07/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEMIG in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEMIG in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG has a dividend yield of 0.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CEMIG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

In the past three months, CEMIG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of CEMIG is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG



CEMIG has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here