Earnings results for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Centene last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Centene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.90%. The high price target for CNC is $103.00 and the low price target for CNC is $70.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Centene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.58, Centene has a forecasted upside of 25.9% from its current price of $66.39. Centene has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene does not currently pay a dividend. Centene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centene (NYSE:CNC)

In the past three months, Centene insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,429,016.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Centene is held by insiders. 92.60% of the stock of Centene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Centene (NYSE:CNC



Earnings for Centene are expected to grow by 18.03% in the coming year, from $4.88 to $5.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Centene is 23.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Centene is 23.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.84. Centene has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Centene has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

