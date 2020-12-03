Earnings results for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-14.45.

Centogene last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16. The firm earned $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. Centogene has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. Centogene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centogene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.21%. The high price target for CNTG is $23.00 and the low price target for CNTG is $15.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Centogene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.40, Centogene has a forecasted upside of 65.1% from its current price of $11.75. Centogene has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene does not currently pay a dividend. Centogene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

In the past three months, Centogene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.12% of the stock of Centogene is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG



Earnings for Centogene are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($1.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Centogene is -8.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Centogene is -8.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Centogene has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

