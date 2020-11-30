Earnings results for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A.- Eletrobras is estimated to report earnings on 11/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Dividend Strength: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is 25.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will have a dividend payout ratio of 107.41% in the coming year. This indicates that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

In the past three months, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR



Earnings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás are expected to decrease by -70.65% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is 5.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.83. The P/E ratio of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is 5.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.01. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

