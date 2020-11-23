Earnings results for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Central Garden & Pet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.07%. The high price target for CENTA is $42.00 and the low price target for CENTA is $33.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Central Garden & Pet has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet does not currently pay a dividend. Central Garden & Pet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

In the past three months, Central Garden & Pet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.28% of the stock of Central Garden & Pet is held by insiders. 62.23% of the stock of Central Garden & Pet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA



Earnings for Central Garden & Pet are expected to grow by 2.03% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Central Garden & Pet is 18.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Central Garden & Pet is 18.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.03. Central Garden & Pet has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

