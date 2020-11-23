Earnings results for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Central Garden & Pet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.58%. The high price target for CENT is $40.00 and the low price target for CENT is $33.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Central Garden & Pet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Central Garden & Pet has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $41.18. Central Garden & Pet has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet does not currently pay a dividend. Central Garden & Pet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

In the past three months, Central Garden & Pet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $342,900.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Central Garden & Pet is held by insiders. Only 16.75% of the stock of Central Garden & Pet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT



Earnings for Central Garden & Pet are expected to grow by 2.03% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Central Garden & Pet is 20.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Central Garden & Pet is 20.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.03. Central Garden & Pet has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

