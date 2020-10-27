Earnings results for Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

CPB Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Central Pacific Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Central Pacific Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Central Pacific Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.90%. The high price target for CPF is $15.00 and the low price target for CPF is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Central Pacific Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Central Pacific Financial has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $14.30. Central Pacific Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Central Pacific Financial has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Central Pacific Financial is 45.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Central Pacific Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 103.37% in the coming year. This indicates that Central Pacific Financial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

In the past three months, Central Pacific Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,336.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Central Pacific Financial is held by insiders. 88.36% of the stock of Central Pacific Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF



Earnings for Central Pacific Financial are expected to decrease by -32.58% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Central Pacific Financial is 8.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Central Pacific Financial is 8.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Central Pacific Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

