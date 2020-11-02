Earnings results for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

trivago last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company earned $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. trivago has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. trivago has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for trivago in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.02, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.74%. The high price target for TRVG is $2.30 and the low price target for TRVG is $1.90. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

trivago has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.02, trivago has a forecasted upside of 49.7% from its current price of $1.35. trivago has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

trivago does not currently pay a dividend. trivago does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, trivago insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.55% of the stock of trivago is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of trivago is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of trivago is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. trivago has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

