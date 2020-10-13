Earnings results for Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/13/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.81.

Century Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 14th, 2020. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $29.86 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Century Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Dividend Strength: Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Century Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

In the past three months, Century Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,527,378.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 36.91% of the stock of Century Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.09% of the stock of Century Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA



The P/E ratio of Century Bancorp is 9.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.91. The P/E ratio of Century Bancorp is 9.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.93. Century Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

