Earnings results for

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

US Foods last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year. US Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for US Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.57%. The high price target for USFD is $31.00 and the low price target for USFD is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

US Foods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.33, US Foods has a forecasted upside of 35.6% from its current price of $20.90. US Foods has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength:

US Foods does not currently pay a dividend. US Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling:

In the past three months, US Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.96% of the stock of US Foods is held by insiders. 90.11% of the stock of US Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of



Earnings for US Foods are expected to grow by 261.90% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of US Foods is -149.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of US Foods is -149.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. US Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

