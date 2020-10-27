Earnings results for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Century Communities last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities has generated $4.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Century Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Century Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.06%. The high price target for CCS is $64.00 and the low price target for CCS is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities does not currently pay a dividend. Century Communities does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

In the past three months, Century Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,269,744.00 in company stock. Only 13.10% of the stock of Century Communities is held by insiders. 92.02% of the stock of Century Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS



Earnings for Century Communities are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $4.34 to $5.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Century Communities is 9.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Century Communities is 9.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. Century Communities has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

