Earnings results for Centurylink (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-5.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.

FTS International last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($7.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.28) by $0.24. The company earned $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. FTS International has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. FTS International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Centurylink (NYSE:FTSI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FTS International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 913.17%. The high price target for FTSI is $60.00 and the low price target for FTSI is $20.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

FTS International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Centurylink (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International does not currently pay a dividend. FTS International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centurylink (NYSE:FTSI)

In the past three months, FTS International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.40% of the stock of FTS International is held by insiders. 47.32% of the stock of FTS International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Centurylink (NYSE:FTSI



Earnings for FTS International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($20.20) to ($12.64) per share. The P/E ratio of FTS International is -0.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FTS International is -0.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FTS International has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

