Earnings results for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Ceridian HCM last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.2. Ceridian HCM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.89%. The high price target for CDAY is $107.00 and the low price target for CDAY is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ceridian HCM has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.75, Ceridian HCM has a forecasted downside of 8.9% from its current price of $91.92. Ceridian HCM has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM does not currently pay a dividend. Ceridian HCM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

In the past three months, Ceridian HCM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $559,823,424.00 in company stock. Only 17.60% of the stock of Ceridian HCM is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY



Earnings for Ceridian HCM are expected to grow by 76.19% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Ceridian HCM is 180.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Ceridian HCM is 180.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. Ceridian HCM has a P/B Ratio of 7.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

