CSI Compressco LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

CSI Compressco last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business earned $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. CSI Compressco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CSI Compressco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.96%. The high price target for CCLP is $3.00 and the low price target for CCLP is $0.50. There are currently 4 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

CSI Compressco has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.33, CSI Compressco has a forecasted upside of 58.0% from its current price of $0.84. CSI Compressco has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

CSI Compressco is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.74%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CSI Compressco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CSI Compressco insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $20,709.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.36% of the stock of CSI Compressco is held by insiders. Only 17.99% of the stock of CSI Compressco is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of CSI Compressco is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CSI Compressco is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CSI Compressco has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

