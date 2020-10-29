Earnings results for Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Cerus last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year. Cerus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.39%. The high price target for CERS is $9.00 and the low price target for CERS is $6.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cerus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.63, Cerus has a forecasted upside of 37.4% from its current price of $5.55. Cerus has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus does not currently pay a dividend. Cerus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

In the past three months, Cerus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,994,909.00 in company stock. Only 6.49% of the stock of Cerus is held by insiders. 85.35% of the stock of Cerus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS



Earnings for Cerus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -12.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -12.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerus has a P/B Ratio of 13.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

